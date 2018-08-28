

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday as local markets played catch up with a global rally the previous day after the United States and Mexico struck a trade agreement, putting pressure on Canada to preserve a three-nation pact.



Investors were also keeping an eye on a weaker pound after British Prime Minister Theresa May said that leaving the EU with no agreement in place 'wouldn't be the end of the world'.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29 points or 0.39 percent at 7,606 in late opening deals as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore jumped 1-3 percent on optimism over improving global trade outlook.



Lloyds Banking Group rose about 1 percent after completing a £1 bn share buyback program.



Business supplies distributor Bunzl advanced 0.7 percent after announcing the acquisition of a Norwegian firm.



NMC Health jumped 3.6 percent. The healthcare provider has denied media reports regarding acquisition of assets in India.



Melrose Industries rallied 2.2 percent. The turnaround group behind the £8bn hostile takeover of engineering group GKN, has put the sale of Ergotron on hold, the Financial Times reported.



