Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Announces Rescheduling of Investment Community Conference Call

Company to Provide Progress Report in Developing Novel Healthcare Solutions for Remote Patient Monitoring and Connected Care

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRLX), a technology-driven connected healthcare company, announces the rescheduling of its previously announced investment community conference call that was to be held Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific time. The company will announce a new date and time for the call, which will be held within the next two weeks. During the investment community call, management will provide a full company update, including a discussion of the issued "Data Driven Outcomes" patent and the strategic positioning of Parallax's technology portfolio.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced, technology-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com, www.parallaxhealthmanagement.com, www.parallaxdiagnostics.com, and www.parallaxhealth.net.

