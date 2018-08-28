

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation accelerated further in July to the highest level in more than a year, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.9 percent increase in June.



Moreover, this was the highest PPI inflation since April 2017, when prices had risen 3.8 percent.



In domestic market, producer prices grew 3.6 percent annually in July and by 2.3 percent in foreign market.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX