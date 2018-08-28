Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 24-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 418.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.49p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---