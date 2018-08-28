Although lobbyists will be dismayed a 1 GW annual cap on PV will remain, the indications are it will disappear after 2030 - if not before - and renewables appear to have become a more attractive proposition than nuclear, as coal is phased out.With the solar industry on the back foot thanks to a resurgent coal lobby in the U.S. and Australia - and fracking and nuclear in the U.K. - brighter news emerged from South Africa yesterday, where new President Cyril Ramaphosa"s government published a draft update to its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The document, which is open for consultation until late ...

