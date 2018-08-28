

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased in July after falling in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 1.5 percent decrease in June.



The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were electrical goods and books, newspapers and stationary.



Excluding motor trades, retail sales registered a fall of 0.5 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales growth eased to 5.5 percent in July from 8.2 percent in the prior month.



The value of retail sales climbed 5.1 percent yearly and by 1.6 percent monthly in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX