

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) on Tuesday confirmed that its Italian pilots had voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) which was negotiated and signed between Ryanair and ANPAC (Italian Airline Pilots Association) on August 9 last. Italy accounts for 20 percent of ryanair's fleet and pilots.



This is the first pilot CLA in one of its largest EU markets. The vote in Italy comes shortly after Irish union FORSA signed, and recommended, a mediation agreement to Ryanair's Irish pilots, who are currently voting to approve this agreement.



