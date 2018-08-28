

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $144.7 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $115.0 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.08 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144.7 Mln. vs. $115.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $4.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX