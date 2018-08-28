Limelight Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services provider, today announced that DIMOBA, a French start-up that helps companies optimize digital content and strategies, selected Limelight Networks Content Delivery Network and Video Acceleration Services to ensure top performance of its new Bethewone live online trivia game.

"The quality of streaming video is incredibly important to our business, especially to people playing live trivia. Limelight offers us the lowest possible latency, and they're continuously working to improve it even further. They're a true technical partner for us, and we have a great relationship," said Laurent Alexandre, General Manager at DIMOBA.

DIMOBA recently launched Bethewone, a live-streamed show and interactive app where audiences engage directly with content and play live trivia games. It's the first 24/7 trivia game app that allows participants to play realtime against thousands of other players for cash prizes and rewards.

To be successful, it was critical to build an infrastructure with extreme low latency that could handle live-streamed video, had a global reach, and could scale quickly. They chose Limelight for its ability to support their growth globally, ultra-low latency, and a customer support team that works closely with DIMOBA's IT Team to understand their needs and help them to deliver innovative online experiences.

"Online trivia games are rapidly gaining popularity, and for unique games such as DIMOBA's Bethewone, Limelight's edge cloud provides the fastest experiences that are absolutely essential to win in this space," said Didier Nguyen, Sales Director at Limelight Networks. "We work closely with DIMOBA to give them the platform to grow their business and provide their players the best possible experience on any internet connected device so that they keep coming back."

To learn more, a complete case study is available here.

