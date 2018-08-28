EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.8.2018 BONDS BONDS LISTING ON 29.8.2018 1 bonds issued by RopoHold Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 29.8.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 28.8.2018 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 29.8.2018 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 29.8.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii RopoHold Oyj. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=690383