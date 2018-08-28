

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's exports and imports grew notably in July from a year earlier, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The value of exports surged 16.0 percent year-over-year in July and imports by 13.0 percent.



As a result, the foreign trade in goods resulted in neither a surplus nor a deficit in July, at SEK 0.0 billion.



In the corresponding month last year, it was a deficit of SEK 1.8 billion.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 7.5 billion, while EU trade showed a deficit of SEK 7.5 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade deficit amounted to SEK 3.1 billion in July, narrowed from SEK 3.4 billion last year.



