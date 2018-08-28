

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment weakened further in August to the lowest level in just over two years, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



The economic sentiment indicator dropped to 99.9 in August from 101.5 in July. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since July 2016, when it marked 99.8.



Among components, industrial confidence indicator fell to 0.3 in August from 1.7 in the prior month. The morale also weakened in services, while it remained stable in construction and strengthened in retail trade.



Data also showed that the consumer confidence index improved slightly to -3.5 in August from -3.8 in July.



