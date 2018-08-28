The global childcare management software market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase of women in the workforce and appreciating family income. Many developing and underdeveloped countries have taken up initiatives to promote women engagement in the mainstream workforce. This growth is further attributed to the shift in the number of woman from the unorganized to the organized sector. This contributes to an overall elevation of family income. The upbringing of children then becomes challenging for working parents. Therefore, to tap into the demand for the availability of childcare centers, many daycares, creche, and playschools have cropped up across the world. As a result, childcare centers are investing in childcare management software to be able to track the progress of the child without human interference and relieve themselves of perceptions and manual errors. This will provide parents with real-time daily tracking of their child's progress.

This market research report on the globalchildcare management software market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the application of artificial intelligence for better childcare management as one of the key emerging trends in the global childcare management software market:

Global childcare management software market: Application of artificial intelligence for better childcare management

With advances in AI technology, childcare management software is expected to use AI to increase the effectiveness of services provided. Customized development plans for a child may be exercised using AI technology. Similarly, AI can be used to strategize the overall development plan of the center, upgrade existing curriculum based on local needs, and provide training to teaching staff to upscale their skillset. Moreover, the technology can analyze the parents background and social status and can prepare lists of tasks or activities that parents can exercise to improve their children's social and interpersonal skills and academic performance.

"Mobile applications are being developed for childcare management institutions to provide staff, parents and management access to all information related to the child. The need to monitor the daily activities and progress of a child are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Global childcare management software market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global childcare management software market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth while the other two regions are expected to see a decline in their market share.

