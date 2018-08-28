

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $244 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $9.38 billion from $8.94 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $9.38 Bln vs. $8.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 - $0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.4 - $9.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 to $5.10 Full year revenue guidance: $42.3 - $42.7 Bln



