Massachusetts has joined California, Hawaii, Nevada and Vermont in the club of 10% solar states. PV made up 2.4% of total generation in the United States during the first half of the year, with solar and wind together making up slightly less than 10%.Data for the first half of 2018 shows solar representing more than 10% of in-state electricity generation in a fifth U.S. state - further evidence the energy transition is under way. The August 2018 edition of Electric Power Monthly, a publication by the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows electricity generation ...

