

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth held steady in July after improving in the previous three months, figures from the statistical office showed Tuesday.



Excluding VAT, retail sales advanced a working-day-adjusted 7.2 percent year-over-year in July, the same rate of increase as in June.



Sales of food products, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products grew 4.5 percent annually in July and those of non-food items climbed by 6.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent in July.



