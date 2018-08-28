Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the retail marketing trends taking shape in 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005283/en/

Retail Marketing Trends to Supercharge Your Business This Season. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Soon, shopping is going to be all about long-lasting and remarkable experiences for customers. Retailers are now depending extremely on technology, not only to endorse their in-store offerings but also to efficiently reach out to their potential customers. Also, retail industry players now have access to large databases of customer details. The new retail marketing trends are aimed at leveraging this data to target customers based on their shopping patterns.

Request a proposal to know more about our web analytics solutions.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"The recent marketing trends in retail are aimed at leveraging data to target customers based on their shopping patterns."

Retail marketing trends

Voice search as a shopping assistant: Google Home, Alexa, and Siri, voice assistants such as these are gradually becoming common household names and are, therefore, one of the most important marketing trends to watch out for this year. These voice assistants are now an essential element of the retail marketing strategy of many popular brands. For example, in 2017, Monoprix, a leading French retail brand joined with Google Home to launch a voice application that lets customers make a shopping list by simply speaking to a chatbot that suggests products based on the user's buying habits. This guarantees a faster path to purchase for customers. Request a demo to know more about our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Google Home, Alexa, and Siri, voice assistants such as these are gradually becoming common household names and are, therefore, one of the most important marketing trends to watch out for this year. These voice assistants are now an essential element of the retail marketing strategy of many popular brands. For example, in 2017, Monoprix, a leading French retail brand joined with Google Home to launch a voice application that lets customers make a shopping list by simply speaking to a chatbot that suggests products based on the user's buying habits. This guarantees a faster path to purchase for customers. Product customization: Product personalization or customization is a new trend among customers. They want exclusive products that are produced to suit their taste or means something to them. Customization is among the prevalent marketing trends that we have on our list this season. This retail marketing strategy is a great way to lure the customers who place more importance on the experience rather than just the physical items or commodities. Get in touch to know more about the retail marketing trends taking shape in 2018.

Product personalization or customization is a new trend among customers. They want exclusive products that are produced to suit their taste or means something to them. Customization is among the prevalent marketing trends that we have on our list this season. This retail marketing strategy is a great way to lure the customers who place more importance on the experience rather than just the physical items or commodities. Website and app partnerships: Advancements in technology have taken shopping away from just the in-store experiences to digital screens. One of the familiar marketing trends we see today is brands partnering with apps or websites that are focused on deals, promotions, and loyalty. Also, retailers get supreme returns on their investments from general deal websites and apps, which deliver a comprehensive digital marketing solution and influence brand awareness and revenue through a multitude of channels.

Advancements in technology have taken shopping away from just the in-store experiences to digital screens. One of the familiar marketing trends we see today is brands partnering with apps or websites that are focused on deals, promotions, and loyalty. Also, retailers get supreme returns on their investments from general deal websites and apps, which deliver a comprehensive digital marketing solution and influence brand awareness and revenue through a multitude of channels. Visit our page, to view a comprehensive list of the retail marketing trends taking shape in 2018

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

Request a proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

View the complete list of the retail marketing trends taking shape in 2018:

https://www.quantzig.com/blog/5-retail-marketing-trends-supercharge-business-season

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005283/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us