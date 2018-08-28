Technavio analysts forecast the global enterprise networking market to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

White box switching is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global enterprise networking market 2018-2022. These switches are also termed as open ethernet switches. White box switches include only the hardware of switches that are manufactured by original device manufacturers (ODMs). These are sold to end-users without any operating systems installed in them. End-users such as application-focused networking organizations that require support from both hardware and software vendors are likely to prefer white box switches. The advantage of white box switching is that switches can be customized to meet enterprise working needs.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global enterprise networking market is the growing investment in data centers:

Global enterprise networking market: growing investment in data centers

The massive growth in the amount of data being generated has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own or opt for rented data center space. The increasing interest in cloud computing is further driving the need for data centers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT hardware, "Several firms have invested in the construction of new data centers. There is also an increase in the adoption of HPC systems by enterprises which is driving the growth of the global market."

Global enterprise networking market: Segmentation analysis

The global enterprise networking market research report provides market segmentation by product (Ethernet switches, routers, WLAN, network security), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Ethernet switches segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 38% share, followed by the routers, WLAN, and network security segments respectively. However, during the forecast period, the WLAN and the network security segment are expected to show the highest incremental growth.

