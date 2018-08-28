The global eSIM market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 38% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for increased network bandwidth. The growth in Internet bandwidth is affected by factors such as the rise of disruptive technologies. The key drivers of the smartphone industry include the deployment of next-generation wireless networks such as 3G, 4G, and 5G (that offer wireless connection equivalents to home broadband connections) and increased popularity of smartphones, which are contributing to the increase in network traffic.

This market research report on the global eSIM market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the accessibility of autonomous driving as one of the key emerging trends in the global eSIM market:

Global eSIM market: Autonomous driving

Autonomous vehicles can reduce traffic accidents, enhance traffic flow, and improve driver comfort. Autonomous vehicles are a combination of different technologies and sensors. They allow the IVS to identify the optimal path of action. GNSS plays an important role in providing relevant inputs for integrated navigation such as speed and vehicle location.

"The autonomous vehicles are anticipated to generate high business opportunities. Many automotive manufacturers have been investing heavily in developing this technology. The autonomous vehicle market has also been attracting new players into the automotive market. These autonomous cars will also be connected cars, paving ways for integration of eSIMs," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems.

Global eSIM market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global eSIM market by application (automotive and CP) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 44% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with more than 40% of the market share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Mobile connectivity and consumer demand for IoT devices are the factors that are driving the global eSIM market.

