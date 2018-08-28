

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - The Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) said that it has received approval from the European Commission to sell its division for over-the-counter medicines to the US company Procter & Gamble. They have no competition concerns, said the Brselseler authority on Tuesday.



The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would be complementary. The transaction gives rise to a limited number of horizontal overlaps following its market investigation, which will remain competitive after the transaction.



In April 2018, Procter & Gamble announced that it signed an agreement to acquire the Consumer Health business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for purchase price of about 3.4 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX