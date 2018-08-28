Blue's #1 Selling USB Microphone Family Now Includes a Compact Desktop Version That Helps Today's Broadcasters Easily Record and Stream with High Quality Audio

Blue, a 20-year leading innovator in audio technology and design, today announced the Yeti Nano, a premium USB microphone designed for broadcast-quality podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, Skype/VoIP calls and voiceover work. Inspired by the #1-selling Blue Yeti microphone, Yeti Nano features legendary Blue sound quality, a compact design, and plug 'n play operation for instant streaming with your PC or Mac. The premium finish looks great on camera and on any desktop. With a no-latency headphone output and controls for pickup pattern selection, headphone volume, and mic mute, Yeti Nano is the essential mic for today's broadcaster.

"With Yeti Nano, content producers can easily record and stream with the signature studio-quality sound of Yeti, in a new compact and streamlined design that fits in perfectly on any desktop," said Tommy Edwards, director of product management at Blue Microphones. "Whether you're gaming, making a business call, or recording something new, you'll be heard loud and clear with incredible sound quality, every time."

Yeti Nano delivers Blue studio-quality sound, with two proprietary condenser mic capsules that are specifically tuned to give your voice exceptional presence and detail. Yeti Nano supports high-quality 24-bit/48kHz recording, so you can give your podcast or video truly professional production value. Plus, Yeti Nano offers plug 'n play performance with a wide range of software and operating systems, making it versatile and easy-to-use in any environment.

Featuring two pickup-pattern controls directly on the mic, Yeti Nano gives you the flexibility to record a single source, or multiple sources at once. Cardioid mode records sources that are directly in front of the microphone, and is perfect for podcasts with a single host, game streaming, Skype calls, voiceovers, vocal performances, or instruments. Omnidirectional mode picks up sound equally from every direction, and is ideal for conference calls with multiple participants or a multi-person interview on a podcast.

Yeti Nano comes with the all-new Blue Sherpa companion app, which features quick and direct control options from your desktop to help you get the most from your mic. Mute and unmute your mic and headphones, fine-tune gain and levels, switch polar patterns, and change sample rates-all within the software. Sherpa will also download firmware updates directly to your Yeti Nano, seamlessly keeping you up to date. Sherpa support for Blue's full USB mic lineup is coming soon.

Yeti Nano features a built-in metal stand with easy angle adjustment, and is compatible with Blue's Radius III shockmount and Compass boom arm.

Yeti Nano is expected to be available in four colors including Shadow Grey, Vivid Blue, Red Onyx and Cubano Gold for a suggested retail price of $99.99. Yeti Nano Shadow Grey is available now at authorized Blue retailers worldwide and at www.bluedesigns.com.

