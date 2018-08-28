CROP's Wheeler Facility Commences Commercial Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP.CN) (OTCMKTS: CRXPF) (CROP.CN) ("CROP" or the "Company") announced today that its tenant has now commenced commercial production at Wheeler Park. The facility is designed for perpetual harvest of cannabis at 'The Park', its state-of-the-art facility in Washington State. Crop's licensed tenant grower has now advised the Company that it expects its first harvest of cannabis within weeks and it will be at full scale production in September 2018. The perpetual harvest system utilizes cannabis strains with a 55-60 day flower cycle. Every other day the tenant grower removes three trays of flowered plants from the finishing end and harvests the plants, while simultaneously loading three new trays with plants to begin the flowering process.

The Park cannabis greenhouse is 35,000 sqft and sits on approximately nine acres of land. The facility recently underwent a complete retro-fit for hydroponic automation and the addition of 500 Gavita HPS grow lights. The greenhouse facility has five flowering bays that are designed to yield, at full scale production, approximately 12,000 pounds of high quality cannabis annually (~1,000 pounds per month). The current operating cost is $50,000 USD per month.

CROP Infrastructure Director and CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "With harvests now underway in California along with our Washington tenant weeks away from its first harvest, the Company is now at a turning point. The Company expects four of its six tenant licensees to harvest at its farms, with each set to begin cash flowing in Q4 2018."

About CROP Infrastructure Corp.

CROP Infrastructure Corp. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and trades under the symbol "CROP" and in the US under the symbol "CRXPF". CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors offering best-in-class operations. The Company's portfolio of assets includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy, Jamaica and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications. CROP has developed a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands and has US and Italian distribution rights to a line of over 55 topical cannabis products from The Yield Growth Corp.

