Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the six innovative applications of IoT in healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005288/en/

Top Innovative IoT Applications in Healthcare That You Never Knew (Graphic: Business Wire)

At present, every industry in the market is influenced by the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT has been creating a huge difference, since the time the internet was discovered, which no industry can deny. And if any firm denies this fact, they will be left long behind as the world currently is technology driven and competition is getting tougher. In this blog, Infiniti Research explores what difference the applications of IoT in healthcare have brought about in the past few years. Recent applications of IoT in healthcare have helped people enjoy tailored attention for their health requirements. The IoT has let people adjust their devices to remind them of their appointments, calorie count, blood pressure variations, exercise check, and much more.

To know more about the scope of our research engagement, request a proposal

"Recent IoT applications in healthcare have helped people enjoy personalized attention for their health requirements," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Innovative applications of IoT in healthcare:

Tracking real-time location: Applications of IoT in healthcare are making it possible for doctors to trace the devices used by patients for treating them using real-time location services. Medical devices and apparatus like wheelchairs, scales, nebulizers, defibrillators, monitoring equipment, or pumps can be fixed with sensors and placed easily with IoT. Apart from real-time location services, there are also other IoT devices that help in monitoring the environment as well. To know more about our portfolio of market intelligence solutions , get in touch

Applications of IoT in healthcare are making it possible for doctors to trace the devices used by patients for treating them using real-time location services. Medical devices and apparatus like wheelchairs, scales, nebulizers, defibrillators, monitoring equipment, or pumps can be fixed with sensors and placed easily with IoT. Apart from real-time location services, there are also other IoT devices that help in monitoring the environment as well. , Monitoring hand hygiene: Monitoring hand hygiene has become reality with the recent applications of IoT in healthcare. IoT devices at present can sense the cleanliness degree of any healthcare worker. A recent survey presented that one out of every 20 patients gets an infection owing to lack of proper hand hygiene in public hospitals. There are many patients who develop serious diseases out of such hospital infections and eventually die. New applications of IoT in healthcare have made it easy to consolidate all the information of a healthcare worker such as his/her location, ID, and time. This information is then fed into the database of the device for analysis by the concerned authorities. To know more about our portfolio of solutions , request a proposal

Monitoring hand hygiene has become reality with the recent applications of IoT in healthcare. IoT devices at present can sense the cleanliness degree of any healthcare worker. A recent survey presented that one out of every 20 patients gets an infection owing to lack of proper hand hygiene in public hospitals. There are many patients who develop serious diseases out of such hospital infections and eventually die. New applications of IoT in healthcare have made it easy to consolidate all the information of a healthcare worker such as his/her location, ID, and time. This information is then fed into the database of the device for analysis by the concerned authorities. , Remote health monitoring: One of the important applications of IoT in healthcare is monitoring health in remote areas. If the health care facilities are not that established in the remote areas, the people living in these areas can be given sufficient help through IoT. People are losing lives every day because of the shortage of timely and quick medical assistance. Applications of IoT in healthcare have made it achievable to fit devices with sensors that alert the responsible doctors in case of any change in the condition of a patient. With the help of remote monitoring, there can be a noteworthy reduction in the length of hospital stays and also in the re-admission rates. This kind of innovation by IoT is a gift to mankind, particularly for aged people.

One of the important applications of IoT in healthcare is monitoring health in remote areas. If the health care facilities are not that established in the remote areas, the people living in these areas can be given sufficient help through IoT. People are losing lives every day because of the shortage of timely and quick medical assistance. Applications of IoT in healthcare have made it achievable to fit devices with sensors that alert the responsible doctors in case of any change in the condition of a patient. With the help of remote monitoring, there can be a noteworthy reduction in the length of hospital stays and also in the re-admission rates. This kind of innovation by IoT is a gift to mankind, particularly for aged people. Get in touch, to know more about the six innovative applications of IoT in healthcare

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the six innovative applications of IoT in healthcare.

View the complete list of the six innovative applications of IoT in healthcare:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/iot-applications-in-healthcare

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005288/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us