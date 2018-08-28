Klaipedos Nafta: Selection of candidates for independent Audit Committee member of AB Klaipedos Nafta is announced

On 28 August, 2018, AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company), announced a selection of candidates for independent member of the Audit Committee under Supervisory Board (hereinafter - Audit Committee) of the Company.

The selection is announced for one independent member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

The selection shall be performed according to the Schedule for the selection of independent members of the audit committee of AB Klaipedos nafta, approved by the 28 May, 2018 decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company. After the selection procedures are performed, the member of Audit Committee shall be elected by the Supervisory Board of the Company.

The notice regarding the selection of candidate for independent Audit Committee members and documents of the selection are announced on the Company's internet site https://www.kn.lt/en/news/news/announcement-of-the-selection-of-candidates-for-the-position-of-independent-member-of-the-audit-committee-of-ab-klaipedos-nafta-/2583.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594