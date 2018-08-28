Technavio analysts forecast the global natural polymers market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The continuous development of new products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global natural polymers market 2018-2022. Players in the market are investing heavily in R&D to develop new products. Product development by some of the vendors will also encourage other vendors to come up with innovative products to remain competitive in the market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global natural polymers market is the increase in the use of natural polymers over synthetic polymers:

Global natural polymers market: Increase in the use of natural polymers over synthetic polymers

Natural polymers are preferred over synthetic polymers due to their adverse effects on the atmosphere and on human beings. They are polysaccharides that are derived from plant and animal sources and biocompatible and do not have any side effects. Natural polymers are produced through biological processes, whereas synthetic polymers are produced using chemicals processes. The adoption of natural polymers in end-user industries such as pharmacy and food and beverage is high in comparison to synthetic polymers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers, "Natural polymers are non-toxic as they are carbohydrates in nature and composed of repeating monosaccharide units. Moreover, the production cost of natural polymers is low as the raw materials are available at low prices. As natural polymers have applications in many industries, they are produced in large quantities. Hence, natural polymers are more widely available than synthetic polymers. These factors are likely to drive the market."

Global natural polymers market: Segmentation analysis

The global natural polymers market research report provides market segmentation by product (cellulose ethers, natural gums, starch and fermentation polymers, and protein-based polymers) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The cellulose ethers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 37% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 2%.

