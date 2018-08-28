SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Guarana Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.This report projects an accelerating spend growth momentum for the guarana market due to an increase in the demand for guarana-based beverages among consumers who prefer organic products. Guarana benefits include acne and skin tone improvements, which are driving the demand for guarana among the end users.
"Suppliers must follow the fluid bed process of drying guarana, which is intrinsic in determining the quality as well as the price of the final product," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer actionable insights into supplier market intelligence and supplier cost structure. They provide information on strategic sourcing and procurement objectives, which are critical for the buyers as well as the suppliers. Additionally, these reports offer an analysis of the cost-saving opportunities and strategic sustainability practices.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the guarana market.
- High demand for guarana-based beverages
- Pharmaceutical industry is extensively leveraging guarana benefits such as its efficacy in treating ailments like fever, heart problem, joint problems, backache, and headache
|
Report scope snapshot: Guarana market
Category ecosystem
- Buyer power
- Supplier power
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
Suppliers selection
- Service level agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
- Supplier selection criteria
Category definition
- Category hierarchy
- Category scope
- Category map
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
