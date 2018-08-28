SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Guarana Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.This report projects an accelerating spend growth momentum for the guarana market due to an increase in the demand for guarana-based beverages among consumers who prefer organic products. Guarana benefits include acne and skin tone improvements, which are driving the demand for guarana among the end users.

Global Guarana Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Suppliers must follow the fluid bed process of drying guarana, which is intrinsic in determining the quality as well as the price of the final product," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer actionable insights into supplier market intelligence and supplier cost structure. They provide information on strategic sourcing and procurement objectives, which are critical for the buyers as well as the suppliers. Additionally, these reports offer an analysis of the cost-saving opportunities and strategic sustainability practices.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the guarana market.

High demand for guarana-based beverages

Pharmaceutical industry is extensively leveraging guarana benefits such as its efficacy in treating ailments like fever, heart problem, joint problems, backache, and headache

Report scope snapshot: Guarana market

Category ecosystem

Buyer power

Supplier power

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Suppliers selection

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Supplier selection criteria

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

