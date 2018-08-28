

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Canada, a unit of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), said Tuesday that it has introduced a monthly membership option for Prime members in Canada.



At $7.99, the monthly option offers Prime members in Canada an alternative to the existing annual membership of $79. Amazon Canada noted that for $7.99 a month, the monthly plan will provides all the same benefits that Prime members love, on a flexible payment schedule.



Eligible customers can begin to experience the benefits of Prime by starting a 30-day free trial and selecting the membership of their choice at amazon.ca/prime.



Prime in Canada includes digital benefits such as unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos and Twitch Prime.



In addition, Prime members will receive 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals, get discounts compliments of Amazon Family and have access to various fast, free shipping options.



These include free two-day shipping on millions of items, Prime free one-day delivery in over six cities, and Prime free same-day delivery in Toronto and Vancouver.



Amazon Canada noted that since launching in January 2013 as an annual membership program for $79, Prime has continued to expand in Canada with more benefits and services to meet customers' diverse needs.



According to the company, the rate of sign-ups has also expanded in Canada, with the number of Prime members doubling in the last 18 months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX