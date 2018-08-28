Logility, Inc., a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the August 2018 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record. This Magic Quadrant examines vendors that provide supply chain planning (SCP) system-of-record solutions.

Today's fast-paced, global business requires companies to make smarter decisions faster to delight a more demanding and informed customer, sense and respond to potential risks and opportunities, and boost profitable growth. Solutions, such as Logility Voyager Solutions help companies transform their operations through the innovative use of advanced algorithmic planning, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Logility delivers a strong foundation to serve the needs of today's supply chains as well as a platform for future growth and differentiation.

According to the report, "This Magic Quadrant analyzes the market for SCP SORs (the foundational planning layer) that support the "integrate" maturity stage (Stage 3 in Gartner's five-stage maturity model) of demand and supply planning processes today and in the future. This is an area that Gartner finds many companies are investing in to provide a strong foundational planning layer on which to build their more differentiating and innovating capabilities. Choosing an SCP SOR is a key decision. Not only must it provide planning integration and visibility across a supply chain, it also must provide a critical steppingstone in an SCP technology roadmap that will help enable the business's future SCP aspirations. To be fully effective, an SCP SOR is deployed, at a minimum, at the supply chain planning organizational level, as opposed to SCP key functional capability or geographically. It is a best practice to separate different solution sets and vendors within an SCP SOR to prevent fragmenting the end-to-end (E2E) planning capability too much."

"Supply chains continue to evolve and innovate at an accelerated pace which requires a supply chain platform that can support both today's business needs as well as tomorrow's opportunities," said Allan Dow, president, Logility. "We believe our leadership recognition by Gartner in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record supports our vision for delivering innovative solutions that help businesses mitigate risk, increase profitability and optimize their planning processes."

About Logility

With more than 1,300 customers worldwide, Logility is a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions that help small, medium, large, and Fortune 500 companies realize substantial bottom-line results in record time. Logility Voyager Solutions is a complete supply chain management and retail optimization solution that features advanced analytics and provides supply chain visibility; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP); Integrated Business Planning (IBP); supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; and retail merchandise planning and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. For more information about Logility, call 800-762-5207 USA or visit http://www.logility.com.

