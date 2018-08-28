Artificial Intelligence (AI) Generating Faster Than Expected Growth in Robotics Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The robotics industry is growing faster than originally anticipated as automated devices have become enormously popular around the globe. In 2014, the BCG projected the industry would produce $67 billion of revenue by 2025, but in 2017, the projection was revised by an additional $20 billion. A lot of the accelerated growth is due to unforeseen demand in the consumer segments, as well as the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). AI, machine learning, and robotics are all fascinating and serving an integral piece of the greater future of innovative tech as robotics are controlled by inbuilt AI programs. In 2018, the robotics industry is witnessing continued momentum through tech leaders bringing robotic platforms to the everyday marketplace. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, a global platform with both mobile and fixed solutions is pleased to announce it has commenced research in the robotics field with the goal of targeting its technology to enable advanced robots.

The goal of the research is to further develop our technology for the implementation of Gopher's technology within robots that will enable advanced features especially within GEO location, learning from experience and cognitive operations. Gopher intends to conduct an extensive research in the areas of security, military, autonomous machines, industrial and home robotics.

"We have clearly identified a wide range of robotics applications, which we believe that we can develop innovations for through the research we just commenced" stated Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher's Chief Technology Officer. "For example, we believe our GEO tracking technology has the ability to enable the ultimate location/orientation for robots utilized in any application including security or military. We also expect that our research will prove that our Avant! AI engine can enable smart, cognitive operation when utilized in autonomous machines, which we believe would allow robots to be trained, learning from its own experience, applying this experience in future use. Furthermore, we believe that connecting individual robots to our proprietary, private, secured communication protocol (gNET) would allow individual robots to learn from other robots experience as well in what we refer to as a "Knowledge Sharing Vault". As with anything new, we can expect some time until our research will be fully developed in order that it may be commercialized through the integration into robots, which could take up to ten years. People always ask me if smart robots will eventually replace us and I always answer, No. Robots are made by humans to compliment our lives and to make them better. We have to see robots as our productive assistants and not our competitors." Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has agreed to take over more than 300,000 square feet at the newest office building currently being built at the popular Santana Row mixed-use shopping center in San Jose. The 301,000-square-foot lease at the eight-story 700 Santana Row project was announced Monday morning by the center's owner, Federal Realty Investment Trust. The deal marks a major expansion of Splunk's existing footprint at Santana Row, which is significant because the growing software company was the first major office tenant to sign a full-building lease at the development in 2015, when it took over 234,000 square feet next door to its newest building at 500 Santana Row. The newest deal shows the development is able not only to attract tenants, but retain them, too. "Santana Row's mixed-use live-work-play environment and amenities coupled with its superb Silicon Valley location have become an integral part of Splunk's culture, providing significant advantages in employee recruitment and retention as well as employee productivity and satisfaction," Jan Sweetnam, Federal Realty's senior vice president and West Coast chief operating officer, said Monday in a statement.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is positioned for a third consecutive time as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape vendor assessment, covering strategic consulting across the life sciences research and development (R&D) industry. The report, "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D Strategic Consulting 2018 Vendor Assessment" (IDC US44159218, August 2018), examines the current life sciences R&D strategic consulting landscape, including industry and market trends. It evaluates 16 major vendors against the criteria most important for life sciences companies to consider when selecting a service provider. Accenture also was positioned as a Leader for the third consecutive time in two recent IDC Health Insights Life Science R&D reports: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO 2018 Vendor Assessment" (IDC US42144618, June 2018). IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D ITO 2018 Vendor Assessment" (IDC US44023818, June 2018). Alan Louie, Ph.D., research director for IDC Health Insights Life Sciences practice said: "Accenture's Life Sciences R&D practice is among the primary service providers in R&D strategic consulting revenue and carries a legacy of strong industry IT services, including a comprehensive portfolio of BPO and ITO capabilities, a broad customer base, and significant success in engaging top-tier and emerging pharmaceutical companies. These capabilities and a strong commitment to growing and expanding the company's impact on this industry sector, will routinely position Accenture as a formidable competitor in the strategic consulting and the broader R&D IT services market."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) - Following the introduction of the first NVIDIA Turing architecture-based GeForce RTX gaming GPUs, NVIDIA recently announced that a barrage of blockbuster games - led by Battlefield V and Shadow of the Tomb Raider - are being developed on the NVIDIA RTX platform, enabling real-time ray tracing and all-new AI capabilities in games. NVIDIA RTX has quickly emerged as the industry-standard game development platform for adding real-time ray tracing to games. The Turing architecture's new RT Cores enable real-time ray tracing of objects and environments with physically accurate shadows, reflections, refractions and global illumination. "The NVIDIA RTX platform and GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs bring real-time ray tracing to games 10 years sooner than anyone could have ever imagined," said Tony Tamasi, senior vice president of Content and Technology at NVIDIA. "Thanks to the AI and hardware light-ray acceleration built into GeForce RTX GPUs, games using these futuristic features are right around the corner."

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) - Last week, the company unveiled its Innovation Lab, a unique facility designed to accelerate efforts to help project- and asset-intensive organizations explore the latest technologies and drive digital transformation. A simulated project worksite with integrated technologies, the Construction and Engineering Innovation Lab enables visitors to interact with leading-edge solutions, including connected devices, autonomous vehicles, drones, augmented reality, visualization, and artificial intelligence tools. By presenting these hands-on experiences within a simulated connected worksite, the Innovation Lab is able to powerfully bring to life the performance improvements and data insights these technologies can deliver.

