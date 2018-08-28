SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized as "Top Rated Supplier" by WSI's Global Network of Digital Marketing Consultants

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, has been recognized by WSI as the 2018 Top Rated Supplier.

WSI, the world's largest network of digital marketing consultants, presented SharpSpring with the award at its global convention in Montreal, Canada. SharpSpring competed with more than 50 other digital marketing platforms in the WSI eMarketplace for this coveted award. The winner was voted on by WSI's global network of digital consultants.

"SharpSpring's agency focus makes us an ideal fit for WSI consultants," said SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson. "Our platform allows them to create higher-value relationships with clients, grow monthly recurring revenue, and prove value with comprehensive lead-to-revenue reporting. The Top Rated Supplier Award reflects our WSI partners' satisfaction with SharpSpring, which in turn reflects our commitment to our customers."

Many of WSI's digital consultants make up the 1,500 agencies and 7,000 businesses that use SharpSpring. Rob Thomas, CEO of UK-based consultancy firm WSI eMarketing, has been partnered with SharpSpring since 2015.

"Since we started offering SharpSpring marketing automation as a service, we have experienced a significant uptick in client engagement, predictable revenue flows, and client satisfaction," Thomas said. "SharpSpring's platform and service has been developed with the needs of my business and my clients in mind, and we appreciate their approach to treating agencies like partners, not resellers."

SharpSpring has partnered with WSI since 2016. "At WSI, we believe in working only with the most top-notch suppliers and vendors as our business associates," said WSI co-founder Mark Dobson. "SharpSpring winning this award is definitely commendable. I take this opportunity to wish their team continued success."

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

