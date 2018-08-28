The departure of the popular Nicolas Hulot will be a blow to President Macron, but shares in the state nuclear agency rose immediately after the energy minister dramatically announced his resignation during a radio show.With the nuclear lobby of South Africa apparently suffering a setback yesterday, supporters of the controversial, low-carbon power source had a lift this morning as France's environment and energy minister resigned live on air during a radio show. Former TV star Nicolas Hulot hit out at a lack of ambition on climate change by French President Emmanuel Macron. Although Bloomberg ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...