The following information is based on the press release from Technopolis Corporation (Technopolis) published on August 28, 2018 and may be subject to change. Kildare Nordic Acquisitions S.à r.l has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Technopolis, whereby every one (1) Technopolis share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 4.65 per share. If Technopolis, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Technopolis (TPS1V3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below. For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=690399