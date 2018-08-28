The global podiatry lasers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing foot and ankle diseases. Podiatry lasers are widely used to treat various conditions such as onychomycosis, verrucas, neurovascular corns, plantar fasciitis, scar tissue, wounds, warts, and other dermatological conditions. The podiatry lasers are effectively used to treat sports injury of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. Laser promotes faster healing in the injured tissue and enables the individuals to return to their normal activity faster. They are also used to treat pain caused by muscle, ligaments, or tendon injury; reduce the pain and inflammation, and accelerate the healing process.

This market research report on the global podiatry lasers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing usage of lasers for aesthetic treatments as one of the key emerging trends in the global podiatry lasers market:

Global podiatry lasers market: Growing usage of lasers for aesthetic treatments

In the recent past, the cosmetic foot surgery has gained prominence and became one of the best options for many patients who seek aesthetic improvement for lower extremity conditions. Podiatrists are using lasers to treat corns, warts, scars, fungal infection, and other dermatological conditions.

"Laser treatment for onychomycosis is also gaining prominence among the people. For instance, PinPointe Foot Laser is used for a temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis. The device is FDA approved and is used to treat onychomycosis in conjugation with pharmaceutical treatments," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global podiatry lasers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global podiatry lasers market by end-user (hospitals, podiatry clinics, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 47%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. North America was the major contributor to the region. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the factors such as high prevalence of dermatological diseases and foot and ankle related conditions drive the market growth. Also, the availability of sophisticated infrastructure and technological advances in laser technologies propel the market growth in the Americas.

