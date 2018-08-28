

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) said it has expanded its program to install and balance tires for customers who buy tires on Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) sites.



In Tuesday pre-market, SHLD is trading at $1.29, up $0.18 or 16.22 percent.



'The response from Amazon customers around this program has been extremely positive. Our competitive bundled price for tire installation, which includes the installation of the tire, wheel balancing, valve stem or tire pressure monitor rebuild kit and the tire disposal fee is resonating with these customers. We're thrilled to extend this valuable service across even more areas and into hundreds of additional stores,' said Mike McCarthy, vice president and general manager of Sears Automotive.



Sears Auto Center, after teaming up with Amazon.com in May, announced the expansion of its program that provides full-service tire installation and balancing for customers who purchase any brand of tires-including DieHard-on Amazon.com. Initially launched at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight metropolitan areas, the Ship-to-Store tire solution, which is integrated into the Amazon.com checkout process, is now available nationwide including Alaska and Hawaii.



