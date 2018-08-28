

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Barnes & Noble, Inc.(BKS) announced its first-ever Book Haul Blowout, with 50% off select new releases, bestsellers and other titles both in store and online at BN.com to wrap up the summer reading season.



The offer will run from Tuesday, August 28 through Monday, September 3 on 150 titles, with Barnes & Noble encouraging customers to share their book haul photos using the hashtag, BNBookHaul.



'We're excited to offer our customers this blowout end-of-summer deal, so they can stock up on some of their favorite books and authors,' said Tim Mantel, Chief Merchandising Officer for Barnes & Noble.



Book lovers can stock up their libraries by shopping Barnes & Noble's Book Haul Blowout selection at their local store, or online at BN.com/bookhaul. In addition to receiving 50% off, when customers buy any bundle of three books they will get a free tote bag with their purchase, in-store only, while supplies last.



Some of the bestsellers that will be 50% off from August 28-September 3 are The Fallen (Amos Decker Series #4), David Baldacci; The President is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson; Circe, Madeline Miller.



