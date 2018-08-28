

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's financial regulator called for measures to control risks from operation of internet-based lending platforms and listed companies' financing through pledging stocks.



The state cabinet's Financial Stability and Development Commission reportedly said supervision standards should be strengthened.



Peer-to-peer lending platforms that enable individuals to lend directly to borrowers showed a number of defaults in July. It has wiped out savings of many retail investors.



The commission also said it should implement market mechanism to resolve the risks posed by pledging of stocks of listed firms.



