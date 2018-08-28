

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $12.61 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $14.14 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $227.51 million from $217.09 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.60 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $227.51 Mln vs. $217.09 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX