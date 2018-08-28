Symmetry Hits Advanced Consulting Partner Level in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Enterprises turn to Symmetry's global managed services and cloud expertise for deploying and managing SAP environments running on Amazon Web Services as part of digital transformation initiatives

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry, a leader in enterprise application management, hybrid cloud hosting and GRC solutions, today announced that it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner level in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The new partner status recognizes Symmetry's demonstrated ability to help enterprises design, build, migrate and run critical enterprise applications, including SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, in the public cloud. This will serve as an underpinning for incremental competencies within the AWS ecosystem.

AWS Advanced Consulting Partners-including system integrators, strategic consultancies, resellers, digital agencies, managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs)-help customers design, architect, migrate or build new cloud native applications on AWS.

In reaching Advanced Consulting Partner status, Symmetry had to prove its internal skills and competencies through AWS accreditations and certifications, and through multiple customer references to validate the company's capabilities and service levels in the market. Symmetry works with more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, professional services, biotech and more in managing their SAP landscapes.

"With the addition of our AWS managed IaaS offering, our service portfolio has expanded to include expert SAP application management capabilities across all environments: private, public and hybrid cloud," said Pete Stevenson, Chairman and CEO of Symmetry. "This will help our customers reduce the total cost of ownership while maximizing the performance and availability of their most critical IT systems."

Enterprise customers understand that a finely tuned, high performing ERP environment requires complete harmonization between the infrastructure, operating system and application layers. By combining over 22 years of SAP technology management and cloud hosting expertise with the AWS cloud platform, Symmetry brings a differentiated set of skills to help enterprises be successful in their digital transformation efforts. Such capabilities also include system migration services, full-stack proactive monitoring, award-winning GRC software capabilities, and 24x7x365 support operations backed by AWS and SAP certified engineers and architects.

About Symmetry

Symmetry manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model - The Symmetry Way - combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRC software suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA Operations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe. Learn more at https://symmetrycorp.com

