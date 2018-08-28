InvestingHaven is very bullish on the stock price of Atlassian Corp. It was IPOed 30 months ago. As always, a couple of weeks after the initial hype, the stock dropped sharply (remember: never buy into an IPO), and it needed exactly 24 months to get back to the top after the IPO. Since then, Atlassian Corp is off to the races. We have a bullish forecast for Atlassian Corp's stock price in 2019, and even a specific target for our Atlassian Corp stock forecast for 2019. Atlassian Corp is a software provider that offers cloud based services like Jira, extremely popular among IT ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...