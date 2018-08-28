Mux Launches Real-Time Streaming Dashboard To Help Engineers Address Issues immediately When Live Streaming Content

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2018), a leader in streaming video technology, is announcing the launch of their Real-Time Streaming Dashboard to help video engineers and product managers detect live stream issues in real-time.

Live streaming is on the rise in every industry, and when streaming at scale, poor quality and outages can cause your audience to leave forever. Mux offers metrics for video streaming that help video platform operators address problems before they become a bigger issue.

"We want to give our customers state-of-the-art analytics that help them act quickly on issues that affect their viewers, from the smallest glitches to major outages," says Mux co-founder and CEO Jon Dahl. "Audiences have so many choices over where they can devote their attention, so for video publishers to stay competitive, they need to offer a superior experience. The Real-Time Streaming Dashboard puts the most meaningful performance data at their fingertips instantly, so they can stay ahead of issues."

With this new feature, publishers can exact more precise quality control over their streams and "treat it before viewers tweet it." Recent high-profile outages, like YouTube's World Cup debacle, have highlighted the importance of real-time performance tracking to trigger rapid response.

Dashboards claiming to be "real-time" are often real-time in name only. Before Mux launched the Real-Time Streaming Dashboard, publishers had to choose between "real-time" metrics that took several minutes to appear, or dashboards that only include the current metrics without historical context. Mux's new dashboard can give system performance data to video managers and engineers within seconds, and aggregates trends over time for more accurate impact analysis. Paired with Mux's Viewer Experience Metrics, video publishers now have a more discernable view of how performance issues directly affect the viewer experience.

"The Mux Real-Time Streaming Dashboard is beautifully designed and gives us all the key metrics our ops team needs," commented Tom Johnson, Chief Architect for Promethean TV. "This kind of data is absolutely critical for teams operating a sophisticated video platform, especially when dealing with live video."

Follow the official launch of Mux's Real-Time Streaming Dashboard through social mediaduring IBC 2018) to view more on the feature or attend the live product walk-through webinar.

