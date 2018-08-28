SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Promotional Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportIndustries like retail, financial services, and automobile are extensively using promotional solutions to expand their reach to a wider audience base within a limited time. This is driving the spend growth momentum of the promotional services market. Additionally, this report attributes the growth of promotional solutions companies to the widening scopes of services, ranging from handling media relations to offering branding image positioning strategies.

"Implementing analytics will integrate all the planning and management activities related to promotional services," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "In addition, this will help the buyers gain a better understanding of the target markets and the ROI of the promotional events conducted," added Tridib.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer significant insights into procurement objectives and identifies key cost and volume drivers impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the promotional services market.

Extensive usage of promotional solutions by end-user industries

The emergence of digital marketing activities is promoting the adoption of promotional solutions

Report scope snapshot: Promotional services market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

