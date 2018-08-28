Industry-first solution eliminates cost, resource, talent barriers to cloud-based big data

SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced the general availability of SnapLogic eXtreme to reduce the time, resources, and expertise required to build and operate big data architectures in the cloud. SnapLogic eXtreme extends the company's flagship Enterprise Integration Cloud platform to eliminate technical barriers associated with creating cloud-based data lakes, equipping businesses with extensive compute power, cost efficiencies, and faster time-to-value.

As companies reach the power limits of on-premise systems and look to the cloud for greater scale, they face cost-prohibitive obstacles to modernizing their data architectures. The majority of cloud data lake projects are delayed or over-budget, and on average, enterprises are using only half the data they collect or generate. To help enterprises harness data as a strategic asset, SnapLogic eXtreme allows big data engineers and technical business users alike to process large volumes of data without complex code.

"Data-driven insights top every business leader's priority list, but most data lake projects fail to progress beyond the pilot phase due to technical complexity, high costs, and shortage of talent," said Vaikom Krishnan, Senior Vice President of Engineering at SnapLogic. "With SnapLogic eXtreme, we are eliminating the technical and cost barriers to big data services just as we democratized application and data integration with the Enterprise Integration Cloud and Iris AI."

Following its beta launch in May, SnapLogic eXtreme has demonstrated success with rapidly and cost-effectively bringing data transformation to enterprise customers. Using eXtreme, leading digital systems integrator Agilisium has piloted a project with a large pharmaceutical brand where operating expense savings are estimated at as much as 35 percent and Apache Spark pipeline development time is reduced from weeks to hours.

"Effective big data processing and management has long represented a prohibitively expensive pipe dream for our customers. The introduction of SnapLogic eXtreme means we can now help them achieve their data-driven goals, with far fewer resources and at a fraction of the cost," said Raj Babu, CEO at Agilisium. "Our early adopter customers are all set to realize potential cost savings, accelerated time to insights, and sustainable competitive advantage."

SnapLogic eXtreme provides a serverless, cloud-based runtime environment for complex, high-volume data transformations. Key benefits include:

Managed data architecture in the cloud: Automated, fully managed cloud-based big data runtime environment includes integration (iPaaS), processing (BDaaS), and data storage. SnapLogic eXtreme is elastic and easy to manage.

Automated, fully managed cloud-based big data runtime environment includes integration (iPaaS), processing (BDaaS), and data storage. SnapLogic eXtreme is elastic and easy to manage. Self-service: A drag-and-drop interface empowers technical business users, or citizen integrators, to save time and eliminate the IT bottleneck.

Self-service: A drag-and-drop interface empowers technical business users, or citizen integrators, to save time and eliminate the IT bottleneck.

Scale: The SnapLogic platform populates the data lake in the cloud by leveraging 450+ pre-built, intelligent connectors (Snaps) for Hadoop, Kafka, Cassandra, MongoDB, AWS Redshift, and other applications and data stores.

Accelerated time-to-value: Move big data to the cloud quickly to generate business value faster.

Compatibility: Easily connect managed Hadoop services like Amazon Elastic MapReduce (EMR), Microsoft Azure HDInsight, and more.

Move big data to the cloud quickly to generate business value faster. Compatibility: Easily connect managed Hadoop services like Amazon Elastic MapReduce (EMR), Microsoft Azure HDInsight, and more.

All SnapLogic customers can access eXtreme from their existing Enterprise Integration Cloud platform today. To read more about eXtreme, read the latest post on the SnapLogic blog or visit the eXtreme solution page on the SnapLogic website.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

