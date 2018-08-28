The global self-storage and moving services market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the steep competition due to the fragmented marketplace in developed economies and lack of adoption rate in emerging economies. The consumers in the self-storage and moving services market choose to store goods within a radius of 5 miles from their homes or businesses. Thus, the vendors who operate in this market should compete with the local self-storage facilities.

This market research report on the global self-storage and moving services market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of cloud-based self-storage and moving services software and mobile applications as one of the key emerging trends in the global self-storage and moving services market:

Global self-storage and moving services market: Emergence of cloud-based self-storage and moving services software and mobile applications

The cloud-based self-storage solution, which uses a centralized database hosted online or the software-as-a-solution (SaaS) has been gaining popularity. The vendors availing this software solution do not have to worry about the IT infrastructure. The vendors can provide services on a cloud platform with a centralized database using this software, thereby reducing the operating cost.

"The penetration of cloud-based self-storage software was about two-thirds of the global self-storage and moving services market in 2017. The share of this software is further anticipated to grow because of its high economic and operational benefits when compared with the on-premise self-storage software solutions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on warehouse and storage.

Global self-storage and moving services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global self-storage and moving services market by service (climate-controlled self-storage, full-service moving, full-service moving, and DIY moving truck rental) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 82% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period due to the increase in migration of individuals to urban cities.

