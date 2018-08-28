The global smart stadium market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 23% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005413/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart stadium market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is improved operational efficiency. The implementation of smart stadium solutions has enabled stadium management authorities to improve their operating efficiency, optimize energy use, improve building management, increase automation, and improve crowd control. It has also enabled the management to monitor temperature and lighting throughout the games and change it as per requirement. The building management system implemented in smart stadiums enables the monitoring of the entire stadium from a single console, which maximizes efficiency and reduces operating costs. Such advantages of smart stadium solutions will drive their demand during the forecast period.

This market research report on the globalsmart stadium market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of smart seat-enabled stadiums as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart stadium market:

Global smart stadium market: advent of smart seat-enabled stadiums

Smart seats have attached tablets that contribute to delivering a rich visual experience for users and help in enhancing their overall experience in stadiums. The interactive tablets enable spectators to watch the match live along with action replays. They enable the streaming of live TV, which enables spectators to watch the news, connect to social media platforms, and follow other sports. In addition, these tablets are equipped with content targeted toward kids to keep them engaged while their guardians watch the live match. Thus, with such advantages associated with smart stadiums, it is expected that the market will have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Smart stadium solutions contribute to improving the overall spectator experience by providing real-time information, engaging them with interactive displays, and automation, which will help boost the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global smart stadium market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart stadium market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 44%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth of more than 6%, while the other two regions will witness a decline in their market shares

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005413/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com