Nasdaq launches Stockholm Sustainable Products - a new market segment for exchange traded green, social and sustainable financial instruments. Trading will commence in Genium INET production on September 27, 2018. STO Sustainable Products STO Sustainable Products is created with the same functionality as the existing market STO Structured Products. The segment is available for external testing with the following identifiers: Market Identification in GCF TST 4 Description MIC Source ID Market GCF ID Source STO Sustainable XSTO 195 STOUP 866 Genium INET EXT3 Products Market Identification in Production Description MIC Source ID Market GCF ID Source STO Sustainable XSTO 195 STOUP 862 Genium INET Production Products For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact: Axel Holm or Roni Gani Telephone +46 8 405 60 00 E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com NASDAQ Fixed Income