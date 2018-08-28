Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce Upco is now testing its mobile application on the Apple owned platform "TestFlight" which is only offered to the developers within their iOS developer program. This is an online service for over-the-air installation and testing of mobile applications.

The Upco team in North America and Europe have been successfully using the Test Flight to conduct their business long distance using the platforms direct calling and messaging capabilities.

Additionally, an upgraded version of the application will replace the existing Android application in Google Play that has also been tested.

Mr Andrea Pagani, CEO commented:

"Next to our developers and team, a selected group of independent people with broad expertise have been "invited" to join the TestFlight. This enables us to get maximum objective feedback. We have identified our application to provide faster service using less megabytes (MB) than that of our leading competitors. The final stage has arrived, and we are thrilled to commercialize our application.

We invite our shareholders and investors interested in personally experiencing the functionality and quality of the UPCO mobile application to participate in the Test Flight. Email investor@upcointernational.com with the subject line: Join the Test Flight."

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

Please visit www.upcointernational.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrea Pagani, CEO and Director

office@upcointernational.com

212-461-3676

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "will" "may" "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "development", "forthcoming", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Upco cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Upco is not a guarantee of future results or performance.