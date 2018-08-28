

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under pressure for offering a half-hearted tribute to late Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., President Donald Trump was forced to order that national flag should remain at half-staff across the country in honor of the veteran Republican senator.



Trump's rethink came after he found himself mired in controversy over his failure to pay tribute to McCain, who died last Saturday after a prolonged battle with brain cancer.



While tributes for the Vietnam War veteran poured in from world leaders and past US presidents, Trump preferred a brief condolence message on Twitter.



U.S. media reported White House aides had drafted a presidential statement praising McCain's life, but it was not issued as per Trump's direction.



The White House lowered its flag to half-staff on Saturday following news of McCain's death but had returned it to full-staff by Monday morning.



Reporters asked Trump why flags were fully raised at some federal buildings on Monday, but he ignored media questions.



But later in the day, he issued a statement saying, 'Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain's service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.'



McCain will lie in state at the Arizona Capitol and in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C. before being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy on Saturday.



Trump said he has asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring the 81 year-old Arizona senator at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.



The president added that at the request of the McCain family, he has also authorized military transportation of McCain's remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the Naval Academy.



White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and National Security Advisor John Bolton will represent the Trump Administration at McCain's funeral services.



There is no change in the McCain family's position not to invite Trump to the funeral, reports said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX