The global spill containment decks market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key driver of the market is the growth of the global warehousing and storage market. Spill containment decks are used for the storage of products such as paints, oils, detergents, alkalis, and acids in many end-user industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil and gas. Thus, the requirement of safe and secure warehousing and storage of hazardous liquids and materials is expected to boost the growth of the market.

This market research report on the global spill containment decks market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in SKU proliferation as one of the key emerging trends in the global spill containment decks market:

Global spill containment decks market: Growth in SKU proliferation

There is an increase in the number of new stock keeping units (SKUs) with a rise in the demand for various chemicals and other liquid materials from different end-user industries. To meet their warehousing solutions, different end-user industries demand spill containment decks with different specifications of sizes, shapes, and other customized features.

"The vendors provide customized spill containment decks depending on the physical and chemical properties of the chemical products and materials to be stacked or stored. The availability of spill containment decks in different shapes and sizes, catering to the needs of different end-users, has been promoting sales for vendors engaged in the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on warehouse and storage.

Global spill containment decks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global spill containment decks market by product (PSCD and SSCD) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The PSCD segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 70% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with around 48% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

