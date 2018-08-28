Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market analysis assessment on the beverage industry. A leading beverage industry player wanted to analyze the market in order to identify the threats and opportunities in the new healthy hot drinks market segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005467/en/

Infiniti's Market Analysis Helps a Leading Healthy Hot Drinks Manufacturer Develop a Sound Business Plan (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the beverage industry experts at Infiniti "Players in the healthy hot drinks market are increasingly focusing on the functional benefits of such beverages and are looking at incorporating certain ingredients to enhance its beneficial value."

Request for a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

Every market segment within the food and beverage industry is experiencing an accelerating growth rate and is poised to do so in the coming years. The 'healthy hot drinks' segment is the new kid on the block, that possess a high market potential like its peer groups. This can be attributed to several factors with the constant changes in customer preferences being the primary reason for growth.

The introduction of new beverages along with the growing demand from developing economies has significantly leveraged the demand for healthy hot drinks globally. The benefits associated with the consumption of hot drinks such as tea and coffee is also the main reason that has increased the demand for hot drinks among consumers. Moreover, coffee which is a popular hot drink is well known for the presence of caffeine which has the ability to improve various functions of the human brain.

To know more about our market analysis solutions, get in touch

The market analysis experts at Infiniti Research developed a go-to-market strategy that enabled the client to commercialize the delivery system and establish themselves in the international as well as domestic markets.

This market analysis engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Pilot test the concept

Develop a sound business plan to make their mark in the international as well as regional markets

To know more about our market analysis solutions, request a proposal

This market analysis engagement provided predictive insights on:

Identifying untapped market opportunities

Analyzing and evaluating the attractiveness of new market segments

To read more about the scope of our engagement, get in touch

View the complete market analysis engagement here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/uncategorized/healthy-hot-drinks-market-analysis-report/2

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005467/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us