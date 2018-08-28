Technavio analysts forecast the global volleyball equipment market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005411/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global volleyball equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advent of 3D printed volleyball shoes is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global volleyball equipment market 2018-2022. The market competitors are investing a good amount of their revenue in R&D to design technologically advanced volleyball shoes. For instance, Peak Sport Products (a Chinese sports equipment company) announced the release of the world's first 3D printed volleyball shoes in China Volleyball Super league (CVL) all-star game in April 2018.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global volleyball equipment market is the introduction of several new national and international tournaments:

Global volleyball equipment market: Introduction of several new national and international tournaments

With the huge success of world competitions like the Olympic Games, FIVB World Championships, the FIVB World League, the FIVB World Grand Prix, the FIVB World Cup, and the FIVB grand champions cup, the participation rate as well as the number of leagues and tournaments continue to grow exponentially at all levels internationally.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "As per the Federation Internationale de Volleyball, which is the largest international sporting federation globally with 220 affiliated national federations, volleyball is one of the five big international sports now. Moreover, the rising popularity of beach volleyball also attracts several players across the globe."

Global volleyball equipment market: Segmentation analysis

The global volleyball equipment market research report provides market segmentation by product (balls, shoes, protective gear, and others), by sports discipline (indoor volleyball equipment and beach volleyball equipment), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the balls segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 37% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 40% share. This growth was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005411/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com